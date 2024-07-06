Your winners … and NEW WWE Tag-Team Champions …

DIY.

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa managed to defeat the A-Town Down Under duo of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in the main event of the July 5 episode of WWE SmackDown at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The final match of the show saw Gargano lock Waller in the Gargano Escape submission. Right when Waller went to tap, Theory jumped into the ring to grab his hand on the way down to stop him. Ciampa then snatched up Theory in his Sicilian Stretch submission next to Gargano and Waller, and both Waller and Theory tapped out.

With the victory, the DIY team of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are now your new WWE Tag-Team Champions.

