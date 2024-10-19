#DIY will be facing off against the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) for a shot at the WWE Tag Team titles on next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

On last night’s episode of the “SmackDown LowDown,” the duo of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa commented on their excitement for the match.

Gargano said, “Everyone in WWE is new to the Motor City machine guns. We are not. This is a match we have wanted for a very, very long time. We have known the Motor City Machine Guns for a long, long time. Alex Shelley, for me personally, has been like a big brother in me throughout my whole career. They revolutionized tag team wrestling. They did. I’m just being honest with you.”

Ciampa added, “They revolutionized it, but here’s the thing: Right place, wrong time. Ten years ago, the Motor City Machine Guns. They would be the uncrowned kings of this division. But today, if you’re listening, Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, the uncrowned kings of the tag team division are us, #DIY. See you next week. Whatever it takes.“