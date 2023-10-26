Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, known as DIY, will reunite for their first tag team match in years on WWE Raw.

The duo formed in August 2015 in NXT and won the NXT Tag Team Titles before their breakup at NXT TakeOver: Chicago in 2017. Ciampa turned heel and attacked Gargano, leading to a year-long feud for the NXT Title.

They briefly reunited from 2019 through 2021, and last teamed up for a WarGames match in 2021.

DIY will face Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, and Gargano confirmed on Twitch that they will have a new theme song.