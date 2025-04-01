DJ Vlad keeps receipts for everything.

The owner of the wildly successful VladTV surfaced on social media on Tuesday to respond to recent comments made by WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT color-commentator Booker T, calling him a liar and sharing screenshots to prove it.

Things got started when Booker T spoke about turning down an offer to be on Vlad TV during the latest installment of his Hall Of Fame podcast.

“I had an offer to be on VladTV before as well and I turned it down,” Booker stated. “They called me back and they offered me money to go on VladTV and I turned it down because I was not going to go on Vlad TV and be exploited.”

He continued, “I wasn’t going to go on Vlad TV and have him make me look like a fool in front of the world, I was not going to do that. I wasn’t going to go on VladTV and say anything negative towards any black man that’s ever been in this business because I know how hard it is for all of us.”

In response to Booker T, DJ Vlad hopped on X and shared screenshots of their past direct messages on X to set up their sit-down interview for VladTV, even claiming that Booker showed up to his studios and that the interview only never happened because DJ Vlad was running late.

“Booker T is lying,” DJ Vlad wrote. “Booker was excited to do VladTV and was at the studio with our cameraman.”

The VladTV founder and owner continued, “I ran late that day, which is why the interview never happened. Here is the DM of the conversation in 2020.”

Check out the DMs between DJ Vlad and Booker T via the post embedded below.