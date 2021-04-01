Current IMPACT commentator and former WWE superstar D’Lo Brown was a recent guest on the Jobber Tears podcast to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including who he wishes he could have stepped in the ring with on the roster, and how he feels about the blackface sketch D-Generation X did back in 1998. Highlights are below.

Discusses the D-Generation X segment back in 98 where X-Pac had blackface on:

What I felt in ‘98 when it was being done, I was totally on board with it because I thought it was a way of sparking our feud and showing the deeper rivalry between the two of us. Now looking back at it in ‘21 mindset, I wish we could’ve done it without Blackface. I wish we could’ve gone the route without going there, because if you take Blackface away, that skit would have been perfect still. So, that’s the one thing that at the time and obviously we all grow, I didn’t take offense to it, until I got a little more [aware] and a little more seasoning to me as a person, as an individual and look, I love the skit. I wish we could’ve done it without Blackface.

Says he would have loved to wrestle Moose or Eddie Edwards:

I’d love to get in there with Moose. His athleticism is off the charts. So like, I’d love to get in there with Moose or like an Eddie Edwards or a Rich Swann. Like those three, I’d love to get in there, in the ring, in my prime D’Lo, yeah. Put me in there with those three all day long. Now if I’m gonna come out of retirement because there would be a lot of bumping too. If I’m in there with Moose, he’s gonna kick my ass. Right now, I don’t know. Maybe it’s tag team.

On being presented with the opportunity to do commentary with Matt Striker:

When I got the call, Scott D’Amore, he gave me a call, it was about 9 o’clock at night my time, and we start talking. Normally we talk just. We’ve known each other 30 years so we’re just talking about nothing and then he goes, ‘Hey man, before I let you go, I think you’re gonna be the new voice of IMPACT. You’re gonna be the new color commentator’ and I was like, ‘Uh, what? Excuse me? What’d you say there?’ He goes, ‘Yeah, I think we’re gonna make a change at the desk and we’d like you to be part of it’ and so, of course, rule number one in wrestling, always say yes and think about it later. I said, ‘Of course! I wanna do it, yes’ and then I hung up the phone and go, ‘Oh God, I hope I’m gonna be good enough. God I hope I can be good at this,’ because you can’t fall on a national stage. I’m like, but then, I said to myself, ‘This is a challenge. This is everything you want. You want that next challenge. You did it in the ring and you did it backstage. Now can you do it in front of everybody, again?’ And I took it as a challenge and I jumped into it both feet full on, ready to go and my job, I’ll tell you what I think. My job is to become the best color analyst in wrestling and in sports, that’s my mentality. That’s what I want to strive to be because I’m not half in anything. Either I’m all in or I’m all out and for me, sitting behind that desk, I want to be the best in the business and if you’re doing this for any other reason [than] to be the best in the business, pick another business.

How Jim Ross encouraged him to keep wrestling after the incident with Droz:

There was one point that I was literally ready to leave the business over the accident with Droz, and talking to him and talking to Jim Ross, they talked me back into it and from that point forward, I lived my life and my business not just for me, but for the both of us, because one career ended. It’d be a damn shame if two careers end, so now, I live my career doubly because I’m working for myself and I’m working for Darren [Droz].

