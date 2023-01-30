D’Low Brown has had quite an impressive wrestling career, but the former Four-Time WWE European champion doesn’t know if it’s worthy of the Hall of Fame.

Brown spoke on this topic during his recent virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest, where he explained why he feels his solo career lacks the Hall of Fame nod but does think he could go in as a member of the Nation of Domination. Check out his full thoughts on the subject below.

Whether he should make it into the WWE Hall of Fame:

It would be nice (to be in the WWE Hall of Fame). I think The Nation (of Domination) could go in. For me personally, I think I’m in the ‘hall’ very good. I don’t think I’ve crossed over to Hall of Fame but that’s just my opinion… I don’t think I did it for long enough. I think The Nation could go in, I could get in that way but me individually… just my opinion.

Why he’s not a producer or coach with WWE:

All things in due time. Sometimes, it’s not a matter of if but when so we’ll just let it play out.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)