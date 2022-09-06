According to PW Insider, pro-wrestling legend D’Lo Brown is no longer with IMPACT Wrestling.

The former four-time WWE European champion had been with the promotion since 2019 as a producer, agent, and briefly a commentator. This was the third time in his 28-year career that he had done work for IMPACT.

Top company executive Scott D’Amore confirmed the report with Insider. He writes, “We appreciate D’Lo’s contributions to Impact Wrestling over the last 3 plus years. We wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

Aside from his off-screen duties Brown wrestled for IMPACT between 2003-2004, then again in 2009 as a member of the Aces & Eights.