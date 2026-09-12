D’Lo Brown and Priscilla Kelly are among the wrestlers scheduled for Maple Leaf Pro’s two-day fan experience at London Comic Con on September 26 and 27.

The event takes place at the Western Fair District in London, Ontario. Stu Grayson and the 1st Faction team of Brent Banks and Sheldon Jean are also in MLP’s announced lineup.

Wrestling, trivia and a cosplay prize

Saturday’s program includes live matches, autograph and photo opportunities, in-ring trivia and question-and-answer sessions with wrestlers.

Sunday adds a wrestling cosplay competition to the meet-and-greet activities. Entrants will present a wrestling persona with entrance music, a promotional photo and an in-ring promo.

The winner receives two tickets to MLP Northern Rising in Toronto on October 3. MLP’s announcement describes that show as sold out.

Admission includes the MLP experience

London Comic Con lists the wrestling attraction among the experiences included with general admission. Its posted adult prices are C$64.99 for a weekend pass, C$46.99 for Saturday and C$34.99 for Sunday.

VIP admission upgrades are offered separately. The convention also says C$5 from each regular-priced weekend or general admission ticket will go to the Children’s Health Foundation.

Sources: MLP’s announced program; London Comic Con ticket information.