IMPACT producer and commentator D’Lo Brown was a recent guest on the Black Guy Wrestling podcast to discuss a number of different topics, including how he was set to win tag team gold at Mania 15, and how he knows his glory days of in-ring action are over. Highlights are below.

Says he was scheduled to win the tag team titles at Mania 15 with Mark Henry, but Henry got hurt:

The one thing that I wish would have played out, I forget which WrestleMania. I think it was WrestleMania [15] in Philadelphia. Mark Henry and I were gonna wrestle Owen [Hart] and Jeff Jarrett for the WWE Tag Team Titles. I think it was still WWF at the time, and Mark got hurt. Like two weeks out, he hurt his knee and had knee surgery but we were supposed to win the tag titles at WrestleMania. That never happened. That’s probably one of the things you go, ‘Damn, I wish that had happened.’ I wish that had happened just for — just to have that feather in the cap.

Says he’s had his time in the sun:

You know, for me, and I’m not gonna put it out — it was kind of easy. I wouldn’t say ‘easy’ but it wasn’t very difficult because I made peace with I had-had my moment in the sun and I was good with that and I was good with the fact that I did what I did, I did it at a high-level and now it was time to move on and I didn’t want to remembered as that guy who used to look like that or he used to be good. You know, I was ready to make that transition so now for me, and this just came to me the other day, for me now, I get joy out of watching someone else walk that same path I did, watching their journey. So now I get to see them in the beginning and watch the arc of theirs from the third person perspective and that brings me joy. But what also brings me joy is talking to someone and saying, ‘Hey, why don’t you try it like this, this or this?’ And then watching them go out there and literally see the light bulb pop up on their eyes and they go, ‘Holy hell, that worked.’ So you just redirect what brings you joy and you redirect what brings you that emotional rush and it’s just — I segued to the office quite nicely and I’m happy where I am and you’re gonna have to pry me from the announce desk by my cold, dead hands because I’m not going anywhere.

