A new YouGov America poll has asked U.S. citizens whether they believe the sexual assault allegations made against former WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

McMahon has faced multiple accusations, including a lawsuit filed by Janel Grant in January 2024. The case ultimately led to his departure from WWE.

According to the poll, more respondents believe McMahon is guilty of sexual assault than those who think he is not. Specifically, 24% said they believe the allegations, while only 9% said they believe McMahon is innocent. The majority of respondents remained uncertain about the situation, which has been a major topic in wrestling news in recent years.

The poll also asked about Donald Trump, a longtime friend of McMahon. A majority of respondents indicated that they believe Trump has also committed sexual assault.

Trump was previously found liable for sexual assault, though he has denied the verdict, claiming — much like his assertions about the 2020 U.S. election — that the outcome was rigged against him.

WWE Hall of Famer JBL has shown that he hasn’t lost his touch when it comes to tossing a trash can at his longtime rival, former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle.

Fans may recall WrestleMania 24 in 2008, when JBL famously launched a trash can at Hornswoggle during his brutal ‘Belfast Brawl’ against Finlay — a match the Texan would go on to win.

Recently, a clip shared on Twitter from a fan event captured JBL recreating the moment, once again hurling a trash can at Hornswoggle to the crowd’s delight.

JBL officially retired from in-ring competition following WrestleMania 25 in 2009. Since then, he has made occasional appearances in WWE and, more recently, has been involved with TNA Wrestling.

Rusev made a shocking return to WWE on the RAW following WrestleMania 41, marking his first appearance in the company since his release in April 2020 — five years ago.

On a recent episode of the Wrestling Time Machine podcast, former WWE manager Dutch Mantel voiced his concerns about Rusev’s comeback. He said,

“I did see Rusev by himself. He’s a big guy, but he’s short. Just looking at him, he’s not all that impressive. Unless he delivers in the ring, where else is he going to get that ‘I’m unstoppable’ aura? That’s what they’re trying to create around him.”

Rusev’s return comes after a stint in AEW, where he spent his final year on the roster without competing in any matches.

On his first night back in WWE, Rusev made an immediate impact by ambushing the Alpha Academy (Akira Tozawa and Otis) and securing a victory over Otis in his return match.