Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson Sign With IMPACT Wrestling, Will Be At Slammiversary

Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson were on the Talk n’ Shop podcast tonight and officially announced that they have signed with IMPACT Wrestling and will be appearing live at Slammiversary on Saturday night. Ryan Satin reports that the duo signed a two year deal with IMPACT which will allow them to also work for New Japan when that opportunity becomes available.

