Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson Sign With IMPACT Wrestling, Will Be At Slammiversary

Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson were on the Talk n’ Shop podcast tonight and officially announced that they have signed with IMPACT Wrestling and will be appearing live at Slammiversary on Saturday night. Ryan Satin reports that the duo signed a two year deal with IMPACT which will allow them to also work for New Japan when that opportunity becomes available.
You can watch the video of their announcement here:
BREAKING: The Good Brothers have SIGNED with IMPACT Wrestling and they're going to be LIVE on PPV at #Slammiversary! @The_BigLG @MachineGunKA
ORDER HERE: https://t.co/cjK3GrKZ0H pic.twitter.com/pnAV0jNe12
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2020
Thanks To Himanshu D!
