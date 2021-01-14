Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated has an interview with Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson for the ‘This Week in Wrestling’ column.

During it, Gallows joked about how WWE has yet to send him and Anderson their Slammy Award for their participation in the Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36, which saw AJ Styles battle The Undertaker.

Gallows and Anderson were shortly released by the company due to budget cuts after the match.