Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated has an interview with Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson for the ‘This Week in Wrestling’ column.
During it, Gallows joked about how WWE has yet to send him and Anderson their Slammy Award for their participation in the Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36, which saw AJ Styles battle The Undertaker.
Gallows and Anderson were shortly released by the company due to budget cuts after the match.
“We don’t have any sour grapes about WWE, except that they forgot to mail us our Slammy Award for Match of the Year. Maybe the mail is slow. I’m still waiting on that. But we’re focused on right now. We’re the Impact Wrestling tag-team champions, Hard to Kill is going to be a banger of a pay-per-view, we’re in the middle of ‘Wrestle Week’ on AXS TV, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see some more fallout from us and Kenny Omega on Dynamite.”