The Good Brothers say they were never given the option of taking a pay cut to remain with WWE.

Several veterans have departed WWE in recent months, with some claiming they were offered the opportunity to stay with the company at a reduced salary. According to Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, no such offer was made to them.

Gallows and Anderson discussed the end of their latest WWE run during a recent edition of their “Talk’n Shop” podcast, revealing that their departures were presented without an alternative.

“They could have offered us a pay cut,” Gallows said. “I mean, that would have been kind.”

Anderson then asked Gallows whether they actually would have accepted a reduced salary to remain with WWE.

“Doesn’t matter,” Gallows replied. “It would have been nice if we had been offered it, though.”

The two initially indicated that they probably would have rejected such an offer before reconsidering moments later.

“Okay. We would have accepted the pay cut,” Anderson said with a laugh.

“So, I probably would have accepted the pay cut,” Gallows added.

Gallows and Anderson last wrestled on WWE television in September 2025, losing to Hank Walker and Tank Ledger on an episode of NXT.

Since leaving WWE, The Good Brothers have remained active, with much of their 2026 in-ring work taking place for Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan. They have also made appearances for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling and Major League Wrestling.