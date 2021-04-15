During an interview with Fightful, Doc Gallows spoke on facing The Lucha Brothers. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s been fun for me because I’ve watched those guys. Like I’ve said before, I’m a fan. I don’t always know what’s going on as much as I used to because real life gets busy. But, I’ve been watching those guys forever and I thought they looked really fun to work with. Years ago when I was getting to work with Rey Mysterio a good bit, doing the stuff with Punk, I really enjoyed a great luchadore like that with a story with a big guy like me. You can do some really fun stuff. I think those guys are great. I had a great time working with them. I hope there’s more of that down the line for sure. Those brothers are talented as shit. It comes off good, and then we’re in there hammering the shit out of them and they’re not flying on us, so I think it works.

You can check out the interview HERE.