During an interview with Wrestlezone, Doc Gallows spoke on wanting a crack at Ethan Page. Here’s what he had to say:

Yes, yes I am well-aware of Ethan Page enjoying the fact that he got a slap in on the Big LG. I hope he’s enjoying it. I’ve named him ‘Tang Soo Do Pete’ because of his affection for children’s karate, but I think you’ll see next Tuesday night on IMPACT on AXS TV in our singles match that it will yield a different result I’m sure. I will be happy to beat the shit out of Ethan Page at any time.

The North obviously screwed us out of the IMPACT World Tag Team titles with a belt shot at Bound For Glory on Saturday night, so my plan is to beat him on Tuesday and then it’s time for a rematch for the IMPACT World Tag Team titles, the only ones that have eluded us throughout our careers so far anywhere that we’ve been,” Gallows said. “That’s what trophy cases are for and that’s exactly where they belong. I want Ethan to enjoy this and maybe when I’m done I’ll beat him upside the head with some Talk’n Shop bourbon. That sounds fun too.