Dr. Carlon M. Colker and Peak Wellness Inc. filed a lawsuit on May 2, 2025, in the U.S. District Court of Connecticut against attorney Ann Callis and the Holland Law Firm, accusing them of defamation. The suit claims Callis made false public statements linking Colker to unethical medical practices in connection with Janel Grant’s ongoing lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis.

The 41-page complaint alleges Callis defamed Colker in a press release and YouTube appearance, despite having received medical records that refuted her claims. These statements were allegedly shared with major media and on social platforms, causing significant reputational and financial damage. The lawsuit argues the remarks were made outside of court proceedings and are not protected by litigation privilege.

According to the filing, the patient—believed to be Grant—was seen at least 60 times, was fully informed about her treatments, and never reported adverse effects. The lawsuit denies any forced procedures, unknown substances, or direct injections by Colker, and states Grant ended treatment in April 2022 without complaints.

Colker also claims all requested medical records were provided, with documentation confirming delivery and receipt by the Holland Law Firm in July 2024. The suit seeks compensatory and punitive damages, alleging Callis acted maliciously and that Holland Law failed to supervise her conduct.

The defendants have not yet been formally served.