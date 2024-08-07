Dr. Colker has initiated a discovery process.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics and John Pollock from POST Wrestling report that Dr. Carlon Colker has filed for discovery against Janel Grant.

On July 16th, attorneys for Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, filed a pre-action discovery petition against Dr. Carlon Colker and his clinic, Peak Wellness, Inc. Grant alleges that she was sent to the clinic by Vince McMahon in November 2019 and received undisclosed treatments, including pills and IV infusions.

Dr. Colker denies any wrongdoing and claims the accusations have damaged his reputation. He describes Grant’s actions as a “smear campaign” meant to support her allegations of sex trafficking and sexual assault against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis.

In his filing, Colker states he always informed Grant about her prescribed medications. He asserts that Grant falsely accuses him of not providing a privacy policy or billing details, despite documented evidence that she signed and received these documents, which are in her possession along with her complete medical records and metadata.

Grant’s attorney, Ann Callis of Holland Law, responded to Colker’s filing with the following statement to POST Wrestling and Wrestlenomics:

“The court sided with Janel, affirming her right to access her medical records and data from Dr. Carlon Colker of Peak Wellness. It’s perplexing, yet expected, to see an attack against a former patient.”

McMahon filed a motion to enforce a court-ordered stay to prevent Grant from seeking the records, claiming she violated the federal stay order. This motion was denied on August 6th.

On May 30, Grant agreed to pause her lawsuit for six months while the federal investigation into McMahon continued.