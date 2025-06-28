Another update and photo has surfaced regarding the surgery that Liv Morgan underwent this week.

Dr. Kevin Wilk, the Associate Clinical Director and Co-Founder of the Select Medical Facility known as Champion Sports Medicine in Birmingham, AL., surfaced on social media on Saturday with a post-surgery photo of himself and WWE Superstar Liv Morgan.

As noted, Morgan suffered what was believed to be a dislocated or separated shoulder during her match with Kairi Sane on the June 16 episode of WWE Raw, forcing her to undergo surgery.

“Awesome honor [and] pleasure to be helping WWE Superstar Liv Morgan with her shoulder rehabilitation,” Wilk wrote via Instagram. “Fantastic athlete, dedicated [and] great to work with.”

Wilk continued, “This WWE superstar will be back [and] back even better. Outstanding athlete! Surgery performed by Jeff Dugas of Andrews Sports Medicine.”

Michael Cole mentioned during a WWE Raw broadcast the week after the Liv Morgan injury took place that the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champion would be out for “several months.”