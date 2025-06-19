In a video on her YouTube channel, Francine shared that doctors have found a small mass on her left breast and are concerned about it. She mentioned that she previously underwent a biopsy to have it removed. She said,

“They said my breasts are very dense and I know a lot of women, when they get older, they go through this. Their breasts are dense, and they have to take extra precautions when they get their boobs checked. Because sometimes the mammogram doesn’t pick everything up and that’s why they do an ultrasound. So in that case, that’s what happened to me. So my mammogram came back clear, nothing showing really but the ultrasound picked up a mass in my left breast and it’s on the smaller side right now. But, they are concerned. I had a biopsy when I was 21 years old, a very long time ago (she laughed) and I had a mass in my left breast, same thing. Bigger, I believe, than the one I have now, and it was benign, and I just remember them sticking this huge needle into my boob and extracting five to six vials of fluid to test to see if it was cancer and it wasn’t.”

We send our best wishes to Francine.

During a recent appearance on his “Refin’ It Up” podcast, Joe Coffey commented on Gallus’ release from WWE, and more.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On his WWE release: “I mean, it’s unfortunate. It happens and it’s the nature of the business. I’d literally just finished a (workout) on the stairmaster so I was delighted that that was finished, and then I got the number from Connecticut and I just — you know, you know, and you’re just like, ‘Ah well,’ and it was pretty short in the conversation because I was just frustrated about it. My brother was sitting outside. He just finished a tan session and he was in the car and the door opened and I went, ‘Well, I’ve just been released so, if you get released, I’m sorry. If not, good luck and stay out and smash it’ so, I was a bit angry about it.”

On being thankful for the opportunity: “Went home… Frustrated about the way it panned out because moving your life over here from overseas isn’t an easy task, and you know, I’m always thankful for WWE and NXT for the opportunity. Learned so much, it was great. All the staff there are fantastic, the coaches are top-notch. I can’t say enough good things. I just wish things had panned out a little bit differently and we heard for a long time we may be going to the main roster and doing something with Drew (McIntyre). Who knows? I understand Drew is on the run of a career and he’s doing some amazing stuff. But, we had little teases of it. We’re brought in to Survivor Series program and the Royal Rumble program as Gallus, the only NXT people and like, that’s really strange, and a lot of people were talking about it and we thought, oh, maybe it’s gonna happen soon. But it didn’t happen.”

On what was frustrating about their time in WWE: “It was just a little bit frustrating. For myself, I feel a little bit personally frustrated because I feel as if I didn’t get to scratch the surface of what I can do in NXT. We were holding a lot of hands at times, which is totally fine and there’s a lot of people who aren’t from this world who are trying to learn and we were essentially helping teach them in the ring and so it was just a little bit frustrating, especially the body of work I had done up until then from NXT U.K. and I’ve been on TakeOvers and featured on TV quite a lot to my independent career where all over Europe, I was doing main events after main event and you know, was very much comfortable with that, and so it was a little bit frustrating that way but, it’s one of these things and it’s just on to the next chapter. If I ever make my way back there — I’d like to think we’re on great terms. I was always very professional. Sometimes maybe a bit too professional and not being selfish enough. But, unfortunately, that falls under the good little soldier… which is a shame. But, even throwing it back to the WrestleMania weekend with The Rock, we were seen as very professional. We have done this job, we’re very mature and I think that’s one of the reasons why we got sent there because we’re very reliable, we’re very safe and we know what we’re doing.”

On if he was surprised about their release: “50/50 to be honest (Coffey said when asked if he was surprised by WWE release). We’d been off NXT TV since December and we were doing EVOLVE which is like another kind of an offshoot show of NXT to help younger talent and we’d been asked, ‘Hey, we need some experience on the show’ and we’re like, ‘Yeah. No problem. More than happy to. We just wanna work.’ I’d work every show, every night if I could, twice on Sunday and so we kind of cooled off on TV for a little bit and we’d been brought back and it was really good… but then we’re kicked off and you just start to think, could get released here. So it’s always in the back of your mind. But, knowing what I can offer, I was not shocked but just disappointed. I was like, hmm, you’ve maybe missed the trick here.”

During a recent appearance on “The Nikki & Brie Show,” WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella shared her thoughts on Rhea Ripley, Bayley, IYO SKY, and others.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Rhea Ripley: “Rhea Ripley is the nicest person ever. She’s just so cool, just the sweetest, and just so beautiful. There was even a few of us talking about it, but she’s just so sweet. And I just love Cathy Kelley. She’s hilarious, so sweet. Scarlett, you realize what a great character Scarlet is because she’s so sweet and what she can play. There needs to be more of her.”

On IYO SKY, Kairi Sane and Bayley: “I have to say we got a ton of women [on RAW]. IYO SKY is just gorgeous, she’s beautiful. Kairi [Sane] kicks so much butt. I was like, ‘Damn, girl.’ All of them crushed it [in the Queen of the Ring tournament matchup]. And I love that Bayley’s back. She is just the best. She is like locker room leader, that one. She’s just always the sweetest.”