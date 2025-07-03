Tony Khan, the owner and CEO of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), has always prided himself on listening to the fans and responding to their feedback. In a recent statement, he emphasized how integral fan opinions are to the success of AEW. Khan highlighted that the fans have had a major influence on the direction of AEW, particularly in 2025, when their positive feedback has been stronger than ever. His statement reflects the growing connection between AEW and its audience, marking a period of significant improvement for the promotion.

“They do influence it, the fans are a huge major influence on me personally and on AEW. I really believe in listening to the fans and the fans have been so positive about AEW in 2025. It feels good when the feedback is so positive and right now, the conversation around AEW is very positive. I think it’s the most positive it’s been in four years and maybe ever. Right now, we’re having great trends. We’ve been able to grow the viewership quarter over quarter multiple quarters in a row. When the fan feedback is really positive, it feels good. I want to keep that going. It feels like people really like what’s happening in AEW this year, the conversation has been really good and I like hearing what the fans have to say, positive or any kind of feedback — especially if it’s constructive or anything you can use to make AEW better, that’s good for us.”

Khan’s reflections on AEW’s current trajectory come at a time when the company is experiencing an exciting period of growth. The viewership numbers are increasing quarter over quarter, a positive sign that the audience is not only staying engaged but also expanding. AEW’s rise in TV ratings demonstrates that the company is successfully resonating with wrestling fans, and the positive buzz surrounding AEW is helping to solidify its place as a major force in the wrestling industry.

As AEW continues to build on its momentum, Khan’s commitment to listening to the fans will likely keep the company on an upward trajectory, ensuring that it remains responsive to what its audience wants.

Source: TMZ

Transcript: Fightful