Steve Maclin has thrown down a major challenge ahead of his upcoming clash with Eric Young.

Originally scheduled to face off for the TNA International Championship on the May 8 edition of TNA iMPACT, Maclin has now raised the intensity by proposing a dog collar match for Thursday’s show.

The added stipulation comes in response to a recent attack, where Maclin was choked with a chain by Young and members of The Northern Armory — Sinner & Saint. Looking for retribution, Maclin is aiming to settle the score under brutal conditions.

So brutal, in fact, the match, which was taped last week, is rumored to be responsible for the new ‘no blading’ policy in TNA that was announced to talent this past weekend.

Also scheduled for the May 8 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+ is Victoria Crawford’s promotional in-ring debut, as well as Mustafa Ali vs. Trey Miguel.

Make sure to check back here on Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.