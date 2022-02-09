Veteran WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler has arrived in WWE NXT 2.0.

As we’ve noted, Ziggler has had a social media beef going on with NXT Champion Bron Breakker for several weeks now. It’s been teased that Ziggler may challenge Breakker for the title in the near future. You can click here to see the events that led up to tonight’s appearance by Ziggler on NXT 2.0.

Tonight’s Vengeance Day go-home show featured a Championship Summit, hosted by Wade Barrett, to promote next Tuesday’s Vengeance Day title match between Breakker and Santos Escobar. While Escobar and Breakker were having words, the familiar music of Ziggler hit and out he came to a loud “holy shit!” chant from the crowd.

Ziggler took a seat at the summit table and taunted Breakker, finally asking him who the hell he is. Breakker responded and said he’s the NXT Champion, the reason Ziggler came to NXT, and he then promised to deal with Ziggler once he’s done with Escobar. Ziggler pointed to his many accolades in WWE, but said he’s never had the NXT Title. Fans then chanted “Triple Threat!” as Ziggler continued to taunt Breakker. This time it was the music of Tommaso Ciampa that hit for a big pop.

Ciampa had words with Ziggler until Escobar interrupted with jabs at Ziggler, Breakker and Ciampa. The Legado del Fantasma leader promised to deal with Ziggler and Ciampa once he becomes NXT Champion next Tuesday. Ciampa warned Escobar about interrupting him again, and turned to Breakker to remind him who is next in line for a title shot after Escobar, unless Mr. Ziggler has a problem with that.

This is when Ziggler took more verbal shots at Ciampa until Ciampa decked him with a big punch, knocking him out of his chair to a big pop. Ciampa and Ziggler then brawled to the ringside area, and to the back as Legado del Fantasma jumped Breakker in the ring. Breakker ended up fighting them off but the segment ended with Wilde and Mendoza putting him through the table while Escobar watched.

There’s no word yet on if WWE is planning Ziggler vs. Breakker or perhaps a multi-man match with Ciampa and Escobar added in, but we will keep you updated. Since NXT went off the air tonight, WWE has referred to Ziggler as a new challenger for Ziggler.

WWE had plans at one point for Breakker and Ziggler to do something in the Men’s Royal Rumble last month, but the decision was made to have no NXT involvement in the Rumble.

Stay tuned for more on Ziggler in NXT. Below are related clips and photos from tonight’s segment:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.