Dolph Ziggler Explains Why He’s Yet To Reveal His Match Stipulation For Horror Show At Extreme Rules

WWE superstar Dolph Ziggler spoke to TalkSport to hype his Horror Show at Extreme Rules showdown with Drew McIntyre for the WWE championship. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On why he hasn’t revealed the match stipulation yet:

I mean, this is a pretty simple thing. He gave me the option to pick it. I don’t want to pick any dumb thing that’s ever been done before. So what, I say ‘table match!’ and he just throws me through two tables? How does that help me?! Or ‘chairs match!’ and he just picks up three chairs, swings them and breaks me in half?! How stupid would be I be because one, I don’t have to announce it. So why would I let him prepare? If you look at this like a sport, which I do, why would I let him prepare for it when he’s clearly a 1,000,000-0, walking, cyborg monster guy – especially over the last six months to a year – I need every possible little nitch that I can poke out and also being in his head by not letting him know. He has to prepare to everything and anything. I know what it is, and if I get the lawyers to sign off on it, it is something that has never been done before and I have a more than legitimate chance of becoming WWE champion.

Says the stipulation is close to being approved:

I can assure you I have already thought of it and it is this close to being legalised and signed through. I have to make sure it follows WWE guidelines, but yeah. If you watched the show you’d think I have no chance [smiles] but knowing that I have the stipulation – and it’s 99 percent all the way through – I’ll be disappointed if I don’t walk out of there WWE champion.

How Drew McIntyre has changed since his return to WWE: