WWE superstar and current NXT champion Dolph Ziggler recently joined WWE’s The Bump to discuss all things pro-wrestling, which included the Show-Off revealing that he had no idea he would be the top champion of the company’s third brand. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he had no idea he was going to be NXT champion:

“I had no idea I was going to be NXT Champion. I didn’t plan on it. All I wanted to do was check out some new talent scout amount, see who’s got what it takes to go to the next level at some point, maybe report back.”

Thought he was just going to NXT to do some scouting:

“Say, hey, Raw, hey, SmackDown, hey Vince McMahon, I see something and these guys, these gals, they could do something big in the future. Let me get my hands on them and next thing you know, two weeks later, I’m the NXT Champion.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestlingNews.Co)