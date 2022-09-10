WWE superstar Dolph Ziggler recently joined Casual Conversations With The Classic where the former world champion discussed his WrestleMania dream match, which would be against the great Shinsuke Nakamura in a 60-minute MMA-style contest. Check out why Ziggler wants to face the King of Strong Style in the interview highlights below.

Wants to do an MMA-style match with Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania:

“You know what I would like to do? I would like to do an hour with Shinsuke Nakamura and have it tie into his MMA and striking background and my wrestling background so we’d kind of it a MMA style feel to it with a build, and 45 minutes to an hour to make that where you see, where your body does that fight or flight halfway through to where you go this is some legitimate stuff.”

Praises Nakamura for being great at that style:

“Make it a, maybe like over in Japan where it’s not quite genuine UFC/MMA fight, but it’s pretty damn close. We can get some strikes and some chokes. That would be fun because I love Shinsuke, he does some of the coolest stuff. He’s a great guy, and he’s so good, and he understands this so well that we relate to each other so well, I think.”

