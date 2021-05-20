During his appearance on Out of Character, Dolph Ziggler spoke on how valuable it was for him to be able to learn from legends during his time with The Spirit Squad Here’s what he had to say:

Being in the ring with Shawn Michaels, Vince McMahon, Triple H, Roddy Piper, Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes – anyone you can imagine – getting those few minutes on TV, that juicy TV time, is amazing, and you learn. But our live events on the weekends, where we got Ric and Shawn and Hunter rotating in and out, tagging against us three or four nights a week in the main event of the show, that is where you learn so much. You get to that point and those long main event matches. Because of that Spirit Squad one year, I am 10 times better than I should’ve been, no matter how hard I try, because of that experience with all those legends. There’s no way you can ever replicate that in a school or even on television.

Credit: Out of Character. H/T 411Mania.