During his interview with Out Of Character, Dolph Ziggler spoke on his relationship with Vince McMahon. Here’s what he had to say:

There is a trust that so few of your favorites have that I have. It’s wild because, without complaining, I’m not the main event guy at the moment. And a lot of times, when it comes down to something special, I’m the guy just a match away or so. But I know from that relationship – you have to earn it. It’s not just, I earned this a few years ago and now I’m fine. You gotta re-earn it every day, and I do. If I mess up, which I do all the time, I say, ‘I screwed this up. It’s on me. I will fix this for next time.’ But even though those years, I’d say of the 15, eight or nine of them felt like, ‘Man, Vince hates my effin’ guts. What the hell is happening here?’ Then there’s those five or six where you go, ‘I get it now. He’s pushing me. He’s challenging me’ because only I can do these things, and I’m very blessed to be doing them.

Credit: Out of Character. H/T 411Mania.