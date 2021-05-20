During his appearance on Out of Character, Dolph Ziggler spoke on how much he enjoys helping out younger talent. Here’s what he had to say:

I love passing that on. I really do. There’s no reason to be a negative bitter A-hole and then not give back to everybody else. I know what I’m doing better than almost everybody in the business, and I can give out lessons — maybe they take it, maybe they don’t — but being in the ring with Street Profits, Dominik [Mysterio], it’s so fun to know that you’re helping and you’re not trying to sabotage. If we go to the back, Vince ain’t yelling at Dominik for screwing up. It was me. I screwed up because this is in my hands, which I have waited my whole life until about five years ago for everything to be in my hands. I work for it and prove it. So, I love when it’s all on me to make everything special.

