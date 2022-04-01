WWE NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler recently spoke with Mike Johnson of PWInsider to promote Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver event, where he will defend in the main event against Bron Breakker. Below are a few highlights from the interview:

How much does Ziggler think it freshened up his brain to have this NXT experience?

It’s awesome. I famously don’t watch, when I got down there I didn’t know what to expect, and I just saw everybody working so hard, it’s insane and I go, “You know what? I’m probably not going to become champion, but maybe I’ll have a match with somebody and maybe they’ll become better for it, and maybe I can get on the mic, something I don’t get to do on Raw too often, spit some fire at everybody, let them know, oh my God, this guy can go, this guy can do what he wants, probably in the shape of his life, never gets tired, never goes down, how the hell can we not reinvigorate this and help us out at the same time?” It’s a win/win for everybody.

Why fans should make sure they watch Stand & Deliver this weekend?

If you think I am going to fight for the title in the main event of the NXT Stand and Deliver WrestleMania weekend, if you think for one second that I’m going to phone it in, or even give an A or A – attempt, no. If you don’t walk out of that show saying, “Damn, I hope WrestleMania can compete with that because they just stole the show,” then I didn’t do my job, and I’ll be damned if I’ve never done my job here.

Stay tuned for more from Ziggler and WrestleMania Week.

