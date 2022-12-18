WWE superstar Dolph Ziggler recently appeared on The Archive of B-sox’ program to promote this Monday’s edition of Raw, as well as discuss a number of different topics, which included the former world champion sharing a story a time that higher-ups in WWE told him to never wear a certain outfit again, a revelation they gave him in gorilla shortly after a match he had. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Recalls wearing some outlandish outfits in WWE:

Well there’s a couple [ring gears that people would know me by] because one time — I’ve had several different gears that I was told when I got back to the Gorilla Position to never, ever wear those again or in other spaces. In other cases, way worse language told to me than, ‘Never wear it again’ and so, one of my favorite things to do was I like leopard print and I got snow leopard gloves, a snow leopard vest, snow leopard trunks and I got the craziest, biggest, purple-orange spray tan you could ever get and I bleached my hair fresh the night before.

Says one time he was told in gorilla to never a certain outfit again:

I go, ‘This is so outlandish and douchey. It’s gonna be great’ and I loved it and I had a great time and I got to wrestle John Morrison, one of my best friends and we had such a blast beating the hell out of each other and I came to the back and in some words I can’t repeat, I was told that this would never be worn again… ‘Great match. Don’t ever do that again.’ ‘Okay. Thank you.’

