Dolph Ziggler Says He Wants to Face Kurt Angle for RAW Underground

Dolph Ziggler tweeted about a potential RAW Underground fight against WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle today.
Ziggler, who won a fight in last week’s RAW Underground premiere, tweeted a photo from his World Cup quarterfinal win over Angle at WWE Crown Jewel in 2018.
“1 of the best to ever do it! I think we deserve a rematch one of these days, Kurt. #rawunderground,” Ziggler wrote.
Angle was released from WWE earlier this year as a part of company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19. He is currently focused on his nutrition business. There is no word yet on if Ziggler will return to action during Week 2 of RAW Underground tonight.
Below is Ziggler’s full tweet:
1 of the best to ever do it! I think we deserve a rematch one of these days, Kurt. #rawunderground pic.twitter.com/gchxSShVtG
— Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) August 10, 2020
