Dolph Ziggler Says WWE Told Him His Blonde Hair Would Stop Him From Being A World Champion, Talks Creating A Stable With Miz and Morrison

WWE superstar Dolph Ziggler spoke to TalkSport to hype his WWE championship match with Drew McIntyre at Sunday’s Horror Show at Extreme Rules and to talk all things pro-wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he didn’t get a world title push due to his blonde hair:

One time a long time ago, I was told the reason I’m not credible for world championships – this is 10 years ago, maybe longer, whatever – the reason I’m not credible enough to be winning world championships is because of my hair. Not because I get beat up, not that I lose every match, not that I don’t talk. It was because of my blonde hair. So it got cut short and dyed black and I was serious, I went out there and beat the hell out of Santino, and it was the dumbest thing I’ve ever done. I didn’t want to do it. I said, ‘This isn’t me, we can find a way to introduce more of my shooting background and things’. Nope.

Reveals that WWE admitted they made a mistake:

That’s what they wanted [the hair cut]. Then after three weeks they said ‘Oh, our bad. Sometimes people don’t see [it]. How about I just beat some people up sometimes? Or won a couple matches? Or talked? Or talk like I am right now and defend myself and say, ‘Hey, I should be out here tying people in knots, winning world titles, getting on the microphone, hopping on a jet, doing a press conference and strutting away with Ric Flair!’ And they go, ‘Yeah, but… I dunno. We should just cut your hair. So I tried to get out of it as much as I could, but sadly, I guess that’s the vision that they have and you have to go with that and try and fight them every single day and I do fight the good fight behind the scenes and in the ring every damn day.

On possibly creating a stable with Miz and John Morrison: