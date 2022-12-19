WWE superstar Dolph Ziggler wants the wrestling business to be a better place thanks to his contributions.

The Show-Off appeared on Andy’s Hall Access to discuss this very subject, as well as weigh-in on his role as a veteran of the business, one that won’t stop him from still attempting to steal the spotlight. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says he does want to be the helpful veteran but he also has the drive to steal the show at a moment’s notice:

My favorite thing is, if someone goes, ‘Oh, he’s an old vet,’ well, yeah, I can help people out backstage. I’m good at my job, and I’m comfortable enough, knowing how good I am, that I can help, but also going, ‘I’m not just here to help.’ I also have this ego and have this talent that I go, ‘Damnit, I want to steal the show every night no matter where I am or if I’m on the card or not.’

Wants the wrestling business to be a better place because he was apart of it:

I embrace that because I love the business and I have one damn goal. It’s not titles, it’s not a certain match or person or whatever, it’s to have this business be better because I was involved in it and when I leave, it’s better because I was a part of it. That’s the important part.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)