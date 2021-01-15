Dolph Ziggler squared off against Goldberg at SummerSlam 2019 but got squashed.

Ziggler recently uploaded two photos of himself with the following caption:

“15 years later, maybe? I don’t know, I don’t watch.”

A fan responded by writing, “Well, maybe 15 years later you will be WWE 2035 version of Goldberg, Bell ring, Superkick and zigzag, pin , bell ring again.”

Ziggler decided to reply to the tweet while taking a jab at Goldberg: “Nah. I’m good at wrestling.”

