Veteran WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler had heated responses to posts from the official WWE social media accounts this week.

WWE posted a clip to Instagram that shows Randy Orton delivering the RKO to Ziggler, then pinning him to win their match that headlined the August 31, 2012 SmackDown episode from Green Bay.

WWE captioned the clip with, “@randyorton gave The Showoff an RKO for the ages 10 years ago today!”

Ziggler responded in the comments, and blasted WWE for the post. He also knocked them for losing the Monday Night Wars to WCW, then said he blocked the WWE account, and said he reported the post.

“What’s the point of this? What about all the times I DIDN’T get rko’d? No one ever talks about those! I don’t randomly show clips of wcw beating you for those 83 weeks, from my account! BLOCKED AND REPORTED,” Ziggler wrote.

WWE also posted the same clip to Twitter and wrote, “You good, @HEELZiggler? #SmackDown, 8/31/12”

Ziggler responded, “GOOD? I’m the best MF’r there is! BRB I gotta randomly post some clips of WCW in 1996…”

Ziggler has been featured on WWE NXT and RAW this year, and continues to work non-televised live events on the weekends. His last RAW appearance came this past Monday as he and AJ Styles came up short against Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

Ziggler has been with WWE signing his first developmental contract back in 2004. He is a one-time NXT Champion, a two-time World Heavyweight Champion, a two-time United States Champion, a six-time Intercontinental Champion, a one-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion, a two-time RAW Tag Team Champion, and a one-time World Tag Team Champion. He is WWE’s 22nd Triple Crown Champion. You can click here for his recent comments on how much longer he plans to wrestle.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

