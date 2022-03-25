Dolph Ziggler made an appearance on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics.

Ziggler beat Bron Breakker in a triple threat match a few weeks ago to become the NXT Champion. He talked about his move to NXT and becoming champion:

“Everyone’s asked me like, ‘Hey, what is this? How do you feel? Were you surprised?’ I go, ‘I came here to scout talent, and two weeks later, I’m the friggin NXT champion.’ That wasn’t in the cards. That wasn’t even a thought process. I’m constantly working. I’m never out sick. But I felt stale. Roode and I are really good at what we do, and it didn’t seem like we’re doing anything that important right now. It’s, what have you done for me lately, and at the moment, we’re not crushing it. It didn’t seem like we’re gonna have a match at WrestleMania unless we made something happen. Then we saw an opening and said, ‘Hey, let’s try this out. Let’s go see NXT. Half the time, anybody who shows up from NXT, they have their first match with me anyway. Now, I’m gonna cut out the middleman and go down to NXT and start wrestling there. But I really came to scout talent and see if a few people had some up and coming things that I could possibly work with that aligned, and I got thrown right into the mix.”

Ziggler and Breakker are slated to headline NXT Stand & Deliver next Saturday. He was asked to describe Breakker:

“I’m very happy to be in this moment with Breakker who’s got 20 matches under his belt, but somehow can go. He has this insane speed and power. I’ve been speared by Goldberg, and I’m like, this guy has knocked the wind out of me and put me down. I’m like, good God, this kid hits harder. I’m not even not even making that up. Like that spear put me down. I was happy to be able to kick out and keep moving. But I go, holy crap. He’s got that prime in their career linebacker closing speed for everything, not just for this spear, but for every movement. When he figures out how to hone that in a year or two or three, he’s going to be someone who’s kind of unstoppable.”

