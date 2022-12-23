Dolph Ziggler has enjoyed his role in WWE, which includes some very fun tag pairings for the Show-off like with Drew McIntyre and Robert Roode.

The former world champion recently spoke about both these teams during an interview on Andy Hall’s Access, where Ziggler praised McIntyre and Roode before specifically mentioning Roode having a very similar career path to him. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Whether he likes singles-matchups or tag team matchups better:

It depends. I got in such a mode of just thinking about me and my opponent, and that was it, or maybe an aspect on the outside like Vickie Guerrero. I was so locked in of going, ‘If I want to be the best, be a star, standout, I have to do my own thing.’ I got to the point where so many years went by, and I got paired up with Drew McIntyre and went, ‘Oh God, I’m paired up with this jacked dude, I’m going to be eating all these kicks, and I’m not getting anywhere.’ It turned out to be one of the coolest things ever and it helped him, helped me. We got to do some really fun stuff, some great work.

On teaming with Robert Roode and how similar he and Roode are:

Then, more recently, I got to tag with Robert Roode, who was basically, I was told by Tommy Dreamer, ‘He’s basically you from this other company to where you can put the show on his back, he can steal the show, he can fight for the World Title, he can open the show, he can do everything there is, he can talk, and he’s a real pro.’ Even then I was like, ‘Ah, I’m in a tag team, what am I going to do?’ It ended up being one of the coolest things ever, and we’re buddies for it now because we both want what’s best for the show and we can make it happen no matter who the opponents are. It’s nice to have that break and have that difference where you can make stuff happen even if you didn’t plan on it being what you wanted to do.

