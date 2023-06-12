While speaking with Sam Roberts, Dolph Ziggler looked back on his storyline with Otis and Mandy Rose in 2020. It mostly happened during the COVID-19 pandemic when WWE couldn’t have a live crowd in attendance.

Otis defeated Ziggler at WrestleMania 36 with zero fans in the building for the bout, something he wishes would’ve had a reaction from fans.

“I hate, I fuc*ing hate that I had one singles match in 18 years and it was on a soundproof stage with no fans. And here’s why I hate it. I don’t hate it because I got one ever and there was nobody there. That’s hilarious, that’s a great rib. I am heartbroken that this beautiful story of this kick-as* lady and this bada** guy that you’re rooting for, and this a** 80s bad guy with his collar popped. It’s my whole life, I’m finally on TV.”

