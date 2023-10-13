AEW star Ryan Nemeth has announced on social media that he and his brother, Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler in WWE) will be coming to Chicago for an event entitled “Hunkamania.” This will be Nic Nemeth’s first appearance since he was released by WWE a few weeks ago.

Ryan Nemeth has worked for AEW since 2021. Meanwhile, Nic Nemeth had worked for WWE since 2004 and is a former two-time world champion, one-time NXT Champion, and multi-time Intercontinental Champion.