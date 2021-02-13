According to Fightful Select, Major League Wrestling star Dominic Garrini is under a three year contract with the promotion, which will take him through the fall of 2022. Since joining back in 2019 the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu practitioner has teamed up with former heavyweight champion Tom Lawlor, joining his “Team Filthy” faction and causing chaos throughout the federation’s divisions.

The report also mentions how Garrini reached out to AEW prior to signing with MLW in order to weigh his options. BJ Whitmer, an employee at AEW, advised that Garrini go to MLW and assess where his career was after three years, an option he ended up choosing.

Garrini told the publication that the pandemic affected his day job, but that Court Bauer spoke with him weekly to go over the promotion’s plans and strategies.