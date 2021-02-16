Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that star Dominic Garrini is holding an open contract prize fight for tomorrow’s “Filthy Island” television special. Details, including an updated match card, can be found below.

HAWAII — BJJ gold medalist Dominic Garrini officially announced today that he has submitted a signed open contract for a Prize Fight in Paradise Challenge for this Wednesday, February 17 at 7pm ET on Tom Lawlor’s Filthy Island MLW special, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

Any and all martial artists with superb athletic ability are welcomed to step up and try to test their prowess.

If they can last just 5 minutes in an exhibition against Garrini without being pinned or conceding, they will win a large sum cash reward.

Can anyone go the distance with and avoid being choked or tapped out? Will a martial artist emerge to claim Garrini’s generous cash offering?

Find out this Wednesday on Tom Lawlor’s Filthy Island at 7pm ET on YouTube.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•King of Knockouts 2: Low Ki vs. King Mo

•Azteca Jungle Fight: Mil Muertes vs. Savio Vega

•Rocky Romero vs. Gringo Loco

•TJP 1-on-1 Interview with Alicia Atout

•Dominic Garrini Prize Fight in Paradise!

Also scheduled: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, Dan Lambert, NOT the Von Erichs and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.