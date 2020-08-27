Dominik Mysterio recently spoke with TalkSport to talk all things pro-wrestling. Highlights can be found below.
On the eye-for-an-eye matchup between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio:
I think they were both very happy with the product. They both put on a hell of a match and it was like a match that you had never really seen an eye-for-an-eye match. Midway through the day my dad was like ‘I can’t pin him, I can’t hit him with a move and cover him, this is completely different. So I think they were happy with the final product and with where the story has gone to now with me and my dad teaming up, so I think it’s really cool how this has all turned out.
On working with Brock Lesnar:
He’s another man I’m very thankful for. He trusted me to hit him with the 619, the splash and the chair. So, again, I’m nothing but thankful for the opportunities that have been presented to me, but he’s one of a kind, man.
On finding out about his SummeSlam matchup:
I didn’t know what was going on, I just go based off what my dad tells me. So we were travelling and we had just finished up a RAW and he goes ‘they want you and Seth for SummerSlam. And I was like ‘OK, yeah. Sure. They want me and Seth at SummerSlam. OK’ [laughs]. He said ‘No, I’m serious.’ And I was like ‘OK, Dad. Cool.’I didn’t even think anything of it. I just thought it was a joke. Then the next day he was like ‘So, you ready? and I was like ‘For what? What are you talking about?’ And he said ‘You’re gonna wrestle Seth at SummerSlam. Then I thought OK, this is pretty serious now. So I already had a routine where I wake up, do my cardio and go to my training, but once I figure that out I stepped it up one more notch. So I normally go to the in-ring three or four days a week, I upped that to four or five days a week. I had to make sure I was extra prepared and putting in extra work. But yeah, I thought he was joking the whole time! I thought he was ribbing me.