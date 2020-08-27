Dominik Mysterio recently spoke with TalkSport to talk all things pro-wrestling. Highlights can be found below.

On the eye-for-an-eye matchup between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio:

I think they were both very happy with the product. They both put on a hell of a match and it was like a match that you had never really seen an eye-for-an-eye match. Midway through the day my dad was like ‘I can’t pin him, I can’t hit him with a move and cover him, this is completely different. So I think they were happy with the final product and with where the story has gone to now with me and my dad teaming up, so I think it’s really cool how this has all turned out.

On working with Brock Lesnar:

He’s another man I’m very thankful for. He trusted me to hit him with the 619, the splash and the chair. So, again, I’m nothing but thankful for the opportunities that have been presented to me, but he’s one of a kind, man.

On finding out about his SummeSlam matchup: