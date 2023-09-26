Dominik Mysterio is still your NXT North American Champion.
The Judgment Day member defeated Dragon lee on this evening’s edition of WWE Raw from Ontario after hitting his signature Frog Splash from the top rope. This marks Dominik’s fifth successful defense of the title (House Shows included) since he won it back in July.
#WWENXT North American Champion @DomMysterio35 defends against @dragonlee95 on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/tRnS7LdNq3
— WWE (@WWE) September 26, 2023
DOM DOES IT#AndStill #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/r7gqpVkvo7
— WWE (@WWE) September 26, 2023
