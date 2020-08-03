Dominik Dijakovic Hides Messages In New Instagram and Twitter Profile Photos

As noted earlier, WWE NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic has fueled rumors on his planned main roster call-up to the RAW brand by blacking out his social media profiles and scrubbing his posts.
In an update, Dijakovic has hidden two messages in the blacked-out profile photos used on Instagram and Twitter.
Instagram has “We Will Rise” hidden in the background while Twitter has “From The Ashes” in the background.
There is no word yet on if Dijakovic will be debuting during one of the rumored angles on tonight’s RAW, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.
You can see screenshots of the hidden messages below:
(H/T Gary Cassidy)
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Sources Report Significant Issues with Today’s WWE RAW Tapings, Vince McMahon’s Mood
- Chris Jericho Reveals That The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds Have Officially Signed AEW Contracts
- WWE Confirms New Stable Will Debut on Tonight’s RAW
- Ryback On A.J. Styles Speaking Out Against Paul Heyman
- Reason for Shane McMahon’s RAW Return, WWE Hall of Famer to Appear Tonight, More on RAW Changes
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch
- Nia Jax on Having a Meeting with Vince McMahon, Jax Responds to Fine with Middle Fingers
- Arn Anderson Says He Knew Horsewomen Would Be Stars, Questions WWE’s “Idiot” Choice To Have Charlotte Lose Her Raw Debut
- Impact Wrestling Posts Twitter Reaction to AEW Dynamite Segment?
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman