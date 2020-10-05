WWE superstar Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik recently spoke to Yahoo Sports to talk all things pro-wrestling, including the lucha-libre legend’s influence on the industry. Highlights are below.

Dominik on growing up with Rey Mysterio as his dad:

DOMINIK: I’m very proud to be able to call him my dad. I remember growing up that I always wanted every new Rey Mysterio action figure that came out, I always stole his outfits and put them on. It was basically growing up with a dad as a superhero.

Rey Mysterio on the lucha-libre style:

REY: Those are my roots. The lucha libre style that I grew up watching, that I first practiced, it’s something that I never would have thought that I would be one of the ones to bring this style to the U.S. and worldwide and have it be as influential as it is. To inspire young talent that are in WWE now, these guys that one day saw me wrestle and said ‘If Rey can do it, I can do it.’ It’s all from those roots. Now it’s dominating the sport. It’s being asked for by the fans.

Dominik on his father’s influence on the business:

DOMINIK: I’ve definitely taken notice [of how influential he really was], especially now being in the business with him, seeing how other guys are around him and the respect that is shown to him. It’s crazy to realize and see what he has done for this business.

Rey on his their feud with Seth Rollins:

REY: We’ve had a great connection working with Seth. I tip my mask off to him for being able to step in there with my son and be able to do what he has been doing. I would have loved for Eddie to have been around and for him to have given Dominik his first match, but I don’t think I could have picked a better guy than Seth to kickstart Dominik’s career and take this along as long as it has gone.

Rey on being proud of seeing his son succeed in WWE: