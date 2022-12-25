Last night Dominik and Rhea Ripley confronted Rey Mysterio at the lucha-libre legend’s house, an incident that ended with Dominik getting arrested by police. Today, Dominik took to Twitter and revealed that he has been released. He writes, “Just got out… thank you Mami!”

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith responded to Paul Heyman calling him the land of obscurity. He writes, “What? What did you say @HeymanHustle. Land of obscurity! You’re very lucky I’m busy otherwise I’d have to come take your job, and show the fellas what REAL representation should look like in the @WWE. Haa!!!. Only kidding buddy. Love your work. But I AM coming one of these days.”