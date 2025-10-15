John Cena has only four dates remaining on his year-long WWE farewell tour dubbed “The Last Time Is Now.”

Who will be the final WWE Superstars to share the ring with “The Greatest Of All-Time”?

During a recent discussion with the folks of the Graps & Yaps podcast, WWE Intercontinental Champion and AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day spoke about possibly being one of the final few to share the ring with “The Never-Seen 17” time former world champion John Cena.

“I mean, at the end of the day, I’m here, if John Cena wants some he can come get some,” Dom-Dom said during the brief backstage discussion. “He’s got four dates left you said?”

The son of WWE Hall of Fame legend Rey Mysterio continued, noting he would be happy to be the man to put the final nail in the coffin of Cena’s WWE career.

“I mean if that old geezer wants me to put a final nail in his coffin, I’ll be more than happy to,” he said. “That’s what I’m here for. I’m here to be and stay your Dirty double champ.”

Dominik Mysterio last appeared inside the squared circle for WWE on Tuesday, where he lost to CM Punk via Disqualification in a WWE Intercontinental Championship main event at the WWE Australia Supershow at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

While Dom-Dom isn’t expected to be Cena’s final opponent, there have been rumors of a Cena-Dom showdown at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames in November.

As noted, the pre-sale for tickets to the December 13 WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Washington, D.C., which will be Cena’s last ever appearance as an active WWE Superstar, began earlier today, and fans on social media reported long digital queues with some claiming over 50,000 people were ahead of them while attempting to buy tickets online.

As for Cena’s opponent, one source recently reported that WWE will hold a tournament leading up to the event, with the winner earning the right to face Cena in his final match. According to multiple sources, Gunther is currently expected to take on the 16-time world champion on the show, which would likely mean he is the one who will emerge victorious in the rumored tournament.

