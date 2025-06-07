The lineup for tonight’s WWE premium live event continues to take shape.

At the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide 2025 special event on Saturday afternoon, June 7, 2025 at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, CA., LWO vs. Octagon Jr., Aero Star & Mr. Iguana kicked things off in the ring with six-man tag-team action in the first match of the show.

Near the end of the match, Dominik Mysterio, who was shown sitting with Liv Morgan in the front row in a cameo appearance earlier in the show, ended up getting physically involved.

After getting into it with Octagon Jr., the member of The Judgment Day would go on to issue a challenge to him for tonight’s WWE Money In The Bank 2025 premium live event at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA., and said he would put the WWE Intercontinental Championship on the line.

