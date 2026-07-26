Dominik Mysterio has aligned himself with some powerful new allies in AAA.

The closing moments of the first night of AAA Verano de Escándalo in Aguascalientes saw Mysterio turn his back on tag team partner El Grande Americano, abandoning him during the main event and allowing Los Perros del Mal to score the victory. As Dominik made his way up the entrance ramp following the betrayal, he was greeted by Dorian Roldan and Omos, with all three making it clear they were now united. Rey Mysterio, who had confronted Roldan and Omos earlier in the evening, looked on in disbelief as the broadcast came to an end.

The alliance was foreshadowed at the start of the show when Rey Mysterio entered the ring to address the crowd before being interrupted by Roldan and Omos. Still frustrated that Vikingo was forced to vacate the AAA Latin American Championship due to injury, Roldan demanded that Rey return the title. Rey refused to be intimidated, standing his ground as Omos appeared ready to attack before Roldan restrained him.

The night’s main event featured Angel and mystery partner Daga taking on El Grande Americano and Dominik Mysterio. Although Dominik and Grande initially worked together, tensions escalated after a referee bump led to outside interference. Members of Los Perros del Mal stormed the ring before being neutralized by Bravo and Rayo Americano.

With the ring finally cleared, El Grande Americano found himself battling Angel alone. When he attempted to tag Dominik back into the match, however, Mysterio dropped from the apron and walked away, leaving his partner defenseless. Angel capitalized on the situation, while Dominik’s post-match embrace with Roldan and Omos confirmed the formation of a new alliance that could have major implications for AAA moving forward.