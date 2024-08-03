Liv Morgan is still your WWE Women’s World Champion.

Morgan defeated Rhea Ripley at this evening’s SummerSlam premium live event in Cleveland, Ohio thanks to a huge assist from Dominik Mysterio. ‘Dirty’ Dom stopped Ripley from using a chair, then snuck one into the ring behind the referee’s back, which allowed Morgan to hit her finisher and pin Mami for the win.

This marked Ripley’s first pinfall loss in nearly 600 days. How did you feel about Dominik betraying Mamio? Give your thoughts in the comments below.

